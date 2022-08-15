Beavers has impressed during camp and will likely be a key backup for the Giants this season, Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media reports.

In the preseason opener against New England on Thursday, Beavers started in place of Blake Martinez, who is being brought along slowly after missing almost all of last season due to a torn ACL. The rookie made three solo tackles in the exhibition contest, including one for a loss. He wasn't selected until the sixth round in this year's draft, but he's already being looked at as a future candidate to lead the team's defense, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Beavers isn't expected to start during his rookie season and thus isn't on the radar in IDP fantasy leagues, but he could be a name to watch in future years.