Beavers (knee) was placed on the Giants' injured reserve Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
This transaction should officially sideline Beavers for the entirety of his rookie season with the Giants. The sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati was expected to serve a key backup role in coordinator Don Martindale's defense after registering an impressive performance during training camp, so his loss should lead to increased opportunities for Quincy Roche, Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines this regular season.