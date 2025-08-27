The Ravens signed Johnson to the practice squad Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Johnson joined the Ravens in early August with the aim of cracking to make the 53-man roster, but he failed to beat out Rasheen Ali for the RB4 spot. Johnson will return to the Ravens on the practice squad and is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster if Ali, Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill or Derrick Henry were unable to play. Johnson logged 46 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns while adding five catches (on eight targets) for 26 yards across the Ravens' three preseason games.