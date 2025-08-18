The Falcons released Chark on Monday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Chark signed with the Falcons at the start of training camp, but he's shown very little across 30 offensive snaps this preseason, securing just one of three targets for 11 yards. Chark turns 29 years old next month, and his career appears to be running on fumes after producing a 4-31-1 receiving line across seven games for the Chargers last season before spending much of the offseason as a free agent.