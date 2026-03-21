Chark announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2018, Chark had the best season of his career in 2019, catching 73 of 118 targets for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. All were career highs for Chark, who was a Pro Bowl selection that season. After four seasons with the Jaguars, Chark bounced around the NFL the following four years, spending time with the Lions, Panthers, Chargers and Falcons. Chark failed to make the Atlanta roster out of training camp last summer and never latched on elsewhere. He finishes his career with 216 catches for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns.