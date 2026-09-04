Douglas is listed as a starting wide receiver on Miami's initial depth chart headed into Week 1 against the Raiders.

Douglas is slotted in as the X receiver, alongside Jalen Tolbert at the Z and Malik Washington as the slot man for Miami. A third-round pick out of Texas Tech back in April, Douglas has been running with the first-team offense most of the summer. He logged 17 offensive snaps during the preseason, catching one of his two targets for 28 yards, before being rested for the third exhibition. This Dolphins offense projects to be a low-scoring one, and it remains to be seen if Malik Willis will be able to carry any of his pass catchers to fantasy relevance.