Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that Douglas (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Douglas sustained an ankle injury late in Sunday's 35-13 loss to San Francisco, and the injury puts his availability for the Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Chiefs in question. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Hafley was non-committal on the rookie wideout's availability for the weekend, so Douglas may need to return to full practice participation by Friday to have a realistic chance of playing against Kansas City. Through his first two NFL games, Douglas has produced a 7-113-0 receiving line on 10 targets.