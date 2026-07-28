Dolphins' Caleb Douglas: Ready for training camp

Douglas passed his conditioning test Tuesday and is all set for training camp, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The third-round rookie out of Texas Tech had "tweaked something" during the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp, but the wide receiver has since recovered from the issue. Douglas' speed and size could provide a solid boundary presence for quarterback Malik Willis. The 6-foot-4 receiver will need to beat out quite a few players, including fellow rookies Chris Bell (knee) and Kevin Coleman, to receive a decent offensive snap share in 2026.