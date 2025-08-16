Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday that Achane is dealing with a "soft tissue lower body" injury, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel said Achane's injury isn't serious, but it's nonetheless concerning to see the undersized starting running back nursing a soft-tissue injury as Week 1 looms nearer. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, McDaniel said Achane will be reassessed at team facilities this week but is expected to be out "between days and weeks." Achane sat out Saturday's 24-17 preseason win over the Lions along with the rest of the starting offense, and his status now appears uncertain for the Dolphins' exhibition finale against Jacksonville on Saturday, Aug. 23. With Alexander Mattison (neck) done for the year, Jaylen Wright and rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon figure to benefit from increased first-team reps as long as Achane remains sidelined. Wright struggled on the ground versus Detroit, rushing four times for just three yards, while Gordon turned 10 carries into 50 rushing yards, with a long run of 19 yards.