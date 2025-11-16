Achane rushed 21 times for 120 yards and brought in all five targets for 45 yards in the Dolphins 16-13 overtime victory over the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

Achane put together a signature two-way performance, repeatedly picking up meaningful yardage on the ground while recording a game-long run of a relatively modest 23 yards. The speedy third-year pro did get evaluated for a possible back injury in the fourth quarter, but he was able to return to the game and handled all three carries on the Dolphins' game-winning drive to set up Riley Patterson's 29-yard field goal. Achane now has back-to-back 100-yard efforts on the ground for the first time this season, and he's recorded at least five catches in four consecutive contests heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 30.