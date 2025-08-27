Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday that the team expects Achane (calf) to suit up Week 1 versus the Colts, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Achane remained absence from practice Tuesday as he continues to manage a calf injury, but all signals from Miami have been that the team is simply taking a cautious approach to the starting running back's recovery, and that he should be back in action in advance of the regular-season opener at Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 7. On the other hand, Jaylen Wright (leg) may not be ready to go versus the Colts, so no matter how much confidence rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon has earned after his impressive preseason, the Dolphins figure to actively pursue the running back position with waiver claims and practice squad signings Wednesday, in the wake of NFL-wide cut-downs to a 53-man roster.