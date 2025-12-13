Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Saturday that he expects Achane (ribs) to play against the Steelers on Monday, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Achane was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday while donning a red non-contact jersey in both sessions. Per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, Achane is testing out different forms of equipment to protect his ribs, and while Saturday's injury report has yet to come out, the expectation is that the third-year running back suits up for Monday night's game. If Achane is unable to play or operates on a snap count, then Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon would be in line for expanded roles out of the backfield.