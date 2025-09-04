Achane (calf) was limited in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane has now officially been limited in back-to-back practices, though he said Wednesday that he feels 100 percent healthy and that the recent cap on his reps has simply been an effort not to aggravate his calf injury. The third-year pro appears on track to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Colts, though Furones reports that the Dolphins may opt to lean on big-bodied rookie Ollie Gordon in Week 1, and relegate the undersized Achane to a smaller workload than usual as he works to return from injury. Coach Mike McDaniel declined to offer an estimation of how the Dolphins' backfield reps will be divvied up Week 1, but whether or not Achane is able to upgrade to full participation at Friday's practice could be telling.