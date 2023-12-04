Achane rushed 17 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of four targets for 30 yards in the Dolphins' 45-15 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Making his return from a near two-game absence due to a reoccurrence of the knee injury that had led to a four-game stint on injured reserve, Achane was sparingly used early but saw his opportunity ramp up as the Dolphins expanded their lead. Achane ultimately garnered eight more touches than backfield mate Raheem Mostert, although that did appear to be the byproduct of game script. Nevertheless, Achane's electric speed is difficult to keep off the field, so he'll enjoy a solid complementary role, at minimum, in a Week 14 Monday night home matchup against the Titans on Dec. 11.