Achane carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards and caught all four of his targets for 41 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Falcons. He also gained 38 yards on one kickoff return.

The 2023 third-round pick flashed his elite speed and elusiveness on the opening kickoff, but Achane then had to watch veteran Myles Gaskin handle the lead role in the backfield into the second quarter. When he finally began to mix into the offense, Achane struggled on the ground, with his longest run going for only six yards, but he wound up leading Miami in catches and receiving yards. The Texas A&M product might not see much touch volume behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson (undisclosed) when the regular season begins, but he'll be a big-play threat whenever coach Mike McDaniel does find a way to get the ball into his hands.