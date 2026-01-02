Achane (shoulder) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane has missed three consecutive practices due to a shoulder injury and will be considered a game-time decision for Week 18, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. With the Dolphins already eliminated from playoff contention, the team may opt to err on the side of caution with the health of Achane, who arguably is the club's top playmaker on offense. He hasn't yet missed a game in 2025, and across 16 regular-season appearances the undersized ball carrier leads Miami's offense with 1,838 yards from scrimmage, which is fifth most in the NFL. If Achane is inactive Sunday, Jaylen Wright likely will start out of the backfield while Ollie Gordon and new signee Donovan Edwards contribute in depth roles. Achane's status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.