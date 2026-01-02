Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Achane (shoulder) will not practice Friday and will be considered a game-time decision for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Achane is seemingly trending toward receiving an official 'questionable' tag with the release of Friday's injury report, though McDaniel noted that Miami typically holds players who unable to close the practice week with any on-field reps out of game action, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are placing Darren Waller (groin) on IR on Friday, while Jaylen Waddle (ribs) will practice in a limited capacity and be listed as questionable. With Miami already well out of playoff contention, the team could simply opt to take a cautious approach and preserve Achane's health. In that case, Jaylen Wright would stand to lead the team's backfield Week 18, while rookie Ollie Gordon would step into the No. 2 role, with newcomer Donovan Edwards also available to mix in.