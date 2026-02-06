Achane (shoulder) gathered in all four targets during Tuesday's Pro Bowl flag football game.

Achane didn't play Week 18 at New England due to a shoulder injury, but before his only absence of the 2025 regular season, he netted a career-high 1,838 yards from scrimmage (sixth in the NFL) and 12 total TDs (12th) on 305 touches (ninth) in 16 contests. With top WR Tyreek Hill sidelined following his gruesome knee injury from Week 4, Achane served as the centerpiece of the Dolphins offense. Miami has moved on from Mike McDaniel to Jeff Hafley as the team's head coach, but the latter likely will continue to lean on Achane as the running back enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.