Achane (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

As was expected after the Dolphins listed him as doubtful on their final injury report of the season, Achane will ultimately sit out Sunday while he nurses what's believed to be a minor shoulder injury. With Achane in street clothes, Miami will have Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Donovan Edwards and Jeff Wilson as its available running backs for Week 18. Achane will conclude his third NFL season with a career-high 1,350 rushing yards (5.7 per carry) to go with 67 catches for 488 yards and 12 total touchdowns over 16 games.