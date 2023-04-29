The Dolphins selected Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

Tyreek Hill is the fastest player in the NFL, but Achane is one of the few who might be able to keep up in a race. In the past, Achane has logged 100-meter times similar to what Hill used to run, and the Texas A&M product was reportedly not 100 percent healthy when he ran his 4.32-second 40 at the combine. Achane has workload limitations due to his tiny frame (5-foot-9, 188 pounds), but coach Mike McDaniel might be the brightest offensive play caller in the NFL, and it wouldn't be surprising if he cooks up something impressive with Achane as a big-play specialist.