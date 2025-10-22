Marshall (hamstring) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie corner from Florida has missed Miami's last four games after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 3 loss to the Bills, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Marshall played 88 total snaps (62 on defense, 16 on offense) over his first three NFL games, recording three total tackles. He now has 21 days to be added to Miami's active roster and will likely play a depth role in the secondary once fully healthy.