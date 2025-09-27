Marshall (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Jets.

Marshall was unable to practice all week after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the Bills, so it's no surprise that he'll be unavailable Monday night. The 2025 fifth-round pick from Florida has tallied three total tackles over 62 defensive snaps this season. While he's sidelined in Week 4, expect Cornell Armstrong to see increased reps in Miami's secondary.