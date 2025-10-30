Marshall (hamstring) is active for Thursday's game against the Ravens.

Marshall was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game, and the rookie fifth-rounder has been officially cleared to return after going through pregame warmups. Marshall gives the Dolphins another body on special teams and depth in the secondary, and he could see some snaps on defense in his return due to the absences of JuJu Brents (coach's decision) and Storm Duck (knee - IR).