Dolphins' Jason Marshall: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins activated Marshall (hamstring) from injured reserve Thursday.
Marshall is still listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, but his activation off IR is a sign he'll be available to play. The rookie fifth-rounder landed on IR in late September due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Bills in Week 3.
