Waddle (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after being limited in practice Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was also deemed limited Wednesday and Thursday, but the wideout was nonetheless cleared to face Houston after maintaining that level of activity Friday. Waddle is thus slated to remain a key pass-catching target for QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 15 along with fellow WR Tyreek Hill, TE Jonnu Smith and RB De'Von Achane. In Miami's Week 14 overtime win over the Jets, Waddle caught nine of his season-high 12 targets for 99 yards.