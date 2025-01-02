Waddle (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, Waddle -- who has missed two straight games -- appeared to be moving pretty well at practice Thursday. However, he'll probably need to practice fully Friday (as fellow WR Tyreek Hill/wrist did Thursday) in order to approach Sunday's must-win regular-season finale against the Jets without an injury designation.