Waddle (quad) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com previously reported that Waddle, who is dealing with a quad issue, was working at Wednesday's practice minus a leg sleeve, with the starting wideout's participation in the session representing a positive sign with regard to his status for Sunday's season opener against the Patriots.
