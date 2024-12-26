Waddle (knee) was limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle, who was sidelined for this past weekend's win over the 49ers, was deemed a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but his return to a limited session a day later offers hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Browns. Also limited Thursday was Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), with added context regarding the duo's Week 17 status set to arrive via Friday's final injury report.