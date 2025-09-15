Wright (knee) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Wright has missed the Dolphins' first two games, but after logging limited practices this past Thursday and Friday, and maintaining that level on Monday's estimate, the running back appears to be inching closer toward a return to action. Whether he makes his season debut Thursday against the Bills, or in Week 4 against the Jets, Wright is destined for a complementary role behind lead back De'Von Achane.