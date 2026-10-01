Wright (foot/stinger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wright wasn't available for the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the Chiefs while he tended to a pair of injuries, but after turning in a limited practice Wednesday and then upgrading to full activity Thursday, he looks like he'll be good to go for Sunday's game against the Vikings. With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season, Wright and Ollie Gordon should both be in store for expanded opportunities out of the backfield, but it's not immediately clear which of the two will rank as the Dolphins' preferred option. Miami also plans to elevate one of Jarquez Hunter or Carlos Washington from the practice squad to give the team a third running back in Sunday's contest.