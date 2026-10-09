Wright (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright missed Week 3 with a foot injury and stinger, before returning for Week 4 and splitting backfield work with Ollie Gordon early on. Gordon dominated snaps after breaking off a long run in the third quarter of the loss to Minnesota, and he was the favorite to take most of the carries this week even before Wright became a mid-week addition to the injury report. He's listed with a foot issue again, getting a questionable designation after limited practices Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, the Dolphins claimed RB Kaytron Allen off waivers Friday, giving them another option in the backfield.