Wright (foot) showed up as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright practiced without limitations Wednesday but took a step back Thursday. He missed Miami's Week 3 loss to the Chiefs due to a foot injury but returned in Week 4 against the Vikings. Wright was outplayed by Ollie Gordon against Minnesota, and Gordon is likely in line to get the majority of rushing opportunities Sunday against the Bengals, regardless of Wright's status.