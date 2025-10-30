Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Inactive Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.
With Wright the odd man out versus Baltimore, De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon will handle Miami's Week 9 backfield duties. Wright's next chance to suit up for game action will arrive Nov. 9 against the Bills.
