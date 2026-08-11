Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Leading RB2 competition

The Dolphins listed Wright as the No. 2 running back on the team's first unofficial depth chart that was released Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Depth charts released in training camp are fluid and subject to change as the weeks progress, but it looks like Wright is ahead of 2025 sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon for the Dolphins' RB2 role behind De'Von Achane, with Donovan Edwards and Carlos Washington both fighting for a roster spot. Wright missed the first six games of the 2025 regular season due to a knee injury, but he had his moments when he was healthy, such as Week 14 against the Jets when he turned 24 carries into 107 yards and a touchdown. Friday's preseason opener against the Commanders is Wright's first in-game opportunity to separate himself from Gordon and the rest of the competition for the backup job.