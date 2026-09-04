Wright is listed as the Dolphins' No. 2 running back on the team's initial depth chart ahead of Week 1 against the Raiders.

The 23-year-old is entering his third NFL season after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft by then-coach Mike McDaniel. Now playing under a new coaching staff, Wright appears to be ahead of Ollie Gordon and special teams player Carlos Washington for backup duties behind De'Von Achane. Wright carried the ball 70 times for 288 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns last season but hasn't been asked to catch the ball in the pros, with just eight grabs for 52 yards across 25 career regular-season contests.