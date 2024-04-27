The Dolphins selected Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

It might seem like an annoying landing spot for Wright (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) at a glance, but the former Tennessee speedster could earn more playing time than most third-string runners in Miami due to the limited workload capacities of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Not just that, but Wright's blazing speed (4.38-second 40) is a perfect fit for what coach Mike McDaniel does in the running game. The Dolphins have an interest in managing the workloads of Mostert and Achane so that their rare explosiveness is still intact come playoff time, and Wright gives them a means of doing so at little or no cost to effectiveness. Defenses praying for relief from the Miami speed onslaught will find no such thing when Wright takes the field. Wright probably isn't a truly complete running back and might not ever be a volume candidate himself, but Mostert and Achane have already demonstrated how a speedy runner can do major damage in the Miami offense even with modest workloads.