Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that Wright (leg) is recovering from surgery and is expected to miss multiple weeks, including the regular-season opener against Indianapolis, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDaniel said Wright only underwent a "small procedure" and that his injury isn't season-ending, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, and that he's expected to return to action "Septemberish," per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. As such, it sounds like the Dolphins don't consider Wright a candidate for IR, as that would force him to miss at least four games and return Oct. 5 against the Cardinals at the earliest. De'Von Achane (calf) remains on track for Week 1, but it sounds like rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon will be in position to kick off the year as the clear No. 2 backfield option versus Indianapolis with Wright unavailable. The team also signed Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty to the practice squad.