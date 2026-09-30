Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that Wright (foot/stinger) will practice Wednesday, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Wright sat out the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the Chiefs while tending to a foot injury as well as a stinger, but the running back is now being viewed as day-to-day and seemingly has decent odds of making it back in action for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The third-year player earned just three touches over the first two contests of 2026, but with lead back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season, both Wright and Ollie Gordon should be in store for added opportunities moving forward. Following Achane's early departure in Week 3, Gordon finished the game with 20 touches (17 carries, three catches), but he totaled just 55 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Prior to sitting out against the Chiefs, Wright had been working ahead of Gordon, so the former could end up being the Dolphins' preferred option once he gets back to full health.