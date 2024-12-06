Fuller (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.

Fuller is on track to return from a three-game absence due to a concussion he suffered in Week 10 against the Rams. Fuller should reclaim his starting spot at outside corner opposite Jalen Ramsey while Ethan Bonner and Storm Duck revert to rotational roles. Fuller has tallied 33 tackles (23 solo), five pass defenses and one fumble recovery over eight regular-season games.