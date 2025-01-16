Fuller (knee) played in 11 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 50 tackles (37 solo), seven pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Fuller signed a two-year, $16.5 million contract with Miami in March after spending the last four seasons with Washington. Four of the six games he missed were due to a concussion, and he was placed on injured reserve in late December due to a knee injury he suffered against the 49ers in Week 16. Assuming he's healthy, Fuller is expected to serve as the Dolphins' starting outside corner for the 2025 campaign opposite All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.