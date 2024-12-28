Fuller (knee) was placed on the Dolphins' injured reserve Saturday.
Fuller injured his knee in Week 16 versus the 49ers and was subsequently ruled out this week. It looks like the injury is severe enough to shut him down for the remainder of the regular season. Unless the Dolphins make the playoffs via some miracle and go on a deep run, the cornerback will move his focus toward preparing for the 2025 campaign.
