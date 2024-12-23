Fuller (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the 49ers.
Fuller suffered a knee injury in the late moments of the game, ultimately keeping him on the sidelines until the conclusion of the contest. Storm Duck and Siran Neal will continue to see an increase in workload in Fuller's absence.
