The Colts hosted Fuller (knee) for a workout Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fuller ended the 2024 season on the Dolphins' injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered in December, which prompted Miami to release the veteran cornerback in February. The 2016 third-rounder appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is attempting to catch on with a team in need of depth in the secondary. Fuller appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024 and logged 50 tackles (37 solo), seven pass defenses and one fumble recovery.