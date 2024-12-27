Fuller (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Fuller was injured last Sunday against San Francisco, and the 29-year-old cornerback will miss his fifth game of the season. Storm Duck should get the start opposite Jalen Ramsey versus Cleveland.
