Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Eichenberg (undisclosed) will be out for several weeks, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There's now more clarity on Eichenberg's status after he was placed on the active/PUP list Monday with an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old is however expected to be back for the start of the regular season and in his absence, Daniel Brunskill will likely see extended usage during practice.