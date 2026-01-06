Eichenberg (knee) told reporters Monday that he's uncertain he'll be able to again, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Eichenberg suffered a leg injury during offseason training in 2025, which led to him being placed on the PUP list and missing the entire season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. While he expressed a desire to play in 2026, Eichenberg's comments suggest that he isn't progressing as much in his recovery as he would like. If he ends up not playing again, the 2021 second-rounder will end his NFL career having started in 52 of 60 regular-season games.