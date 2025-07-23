default-cbs-image
Miami placed Eichenberg (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

It's unclear what type of issue Eichenberg is dealing with, but he's currently unable to practice. He can be activated at any point during the preseason. Eichenberg was a starter last season but is slated for a backup role in 2025 after the Dolphins signed James Daniels (Achilles) in March.

