The Dolphins released Eichenberg (knee) on Monday with a failed physical designation, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eichenberg spent the entire 2025 season on the reserve/PUP list due to a leg injury that he suffered during the offseason. Per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post in January, Eichenberg said that he was unsure whether he would be able to play again. While retirement is certainly on the table, if the 2021 second-rounder can progress enough in his recovery, then he should garner interest from teams looking to add depth to their offensive line. Eichenberg started in 52 of 60 regular-season games since he was drafted.