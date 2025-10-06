Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Eichenberg (undisclosed) still needs "several weeks" to return from his injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eichenberg missed all of training camp due to an undisclosed injury, which led to the Dolphins moving the fifth-year offensive lineman to the reserve/PUP list in late August. The nature of his injury hasn't been disclosed, but it appears Eichenberg will not see the field until late in the 2025 season, if at all.