Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Hurts left knee
Anthony injured his left knee against the Buccaneers on Sunday and is questionable to return, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Anthony is appearing in his first game since Week 4 against the Saints, but leaving the game with an injury puts the Dolphins in a tight spot. Chase Allen (concussion) has also left the game, leaving just three healthy Dolphins' linebackers: Kiko Alonso, Mike Hull and Lawrence Timmons. If Anthony doesn't return Sunday, expect more updates on his injury Wednesday.
